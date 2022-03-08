Looking for outdoor fun and games this spring? Check out this Braselton cornhole league

Interested in winning prizes, earning bragging rights or simply trying your hand at a new outdoor sport? Look no further than Braselton Brewing Company's spring cornhole league.

Registration for the seven-week competition is open through Monday, March 14.

The games begin March 24 on the Braselton Town Green, recurring each Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. depending on team preference.

The tournament is open to competitors 21 and older and costs $48.50 per player for all seven weeks.

“We just want to drum up business and have fun,” brewery employee John Lane said.