Looking for outdoor fun and games this spring? Check out this Braselton cornhole league

Interested in winning prizes, earning bragging rights or simply trying your hand at a new outdoor sport? Look no further than Braselton Brewing Company's spring cornhole league.
Registration for the seven-week competition is open through Monday, March 14.
The games begin March 24 on the Braselton Town Green, recurring each Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 7:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. depending on team preference.
The tournament is open to competitors 21 and older and costs $48.50 per player for all seven weeks.
“We just want to drum up business and have fun,” brewery employee John Lane said.
There are four divisions open to competitors: beginner, intermediate, intermediate+ and advanced. While the beginner league expects players to hit the board only one to two times per four bean bags, advanced players are expected to hit the board with all four bags or send them through the hole. Players earn three points for throwing the bag in the hole, while they earn one point for landing on the board.
Teams are composed of two players, though the league is open to individual participants as well. Captains will choose a division when signing up, however, the brewery noted that the competition could be consolidated into a single division if enough teams aren’t garnered to fill each one.
Games are scored to 21 points with matchups playing out in a best of three format. The brewery recommends visiting the CornHoleATL website for additional details on rules and regulations.
The spring cornhole league includes a season ending tournament complete with a championship trophy and other prizes. The top team will qualify for the larger “State Championship Cornament” for a chance to have their team’s name emblazoned on the championship cup.
The brewery mentioned that special discounts will be provided to team players on Thursday League nights; registration comes with a free league shirt.
“In the historic area of Braselton where we’re at, there’s an open container law,” Lane said. “You can buy a beer from us and take it over there if you have the right kind of cup.”
The spring cornhole league is one of three competitions the brewery hosts through CornholeATL, so those who don’t make registration will still have opportunities to compete during the summer or fall.
More information on the brewery’s spring league can be found online.