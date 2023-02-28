Lake Lanier Boat Show set to dock at Margaritaville

The Lake Lanier Boat Show is returning to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands for its first spring show Friday, March 3. The biannual event debuted last October.

Hosted by Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta, the three-day Lake Lanier Boat Show combines more than 50 boating brands, 18 local dealerships and 270 boats for people to see, touch and purchase.

It is also the unofficial start of spring and summer boating activities, according to Concept 365 event coordinator Ashlyn Armistead.

“It’s encouraging people to get out there because there’s nothing like seeing boats on the water,” she said.

Armistead added that the boat show on the lake is different from similar events that take place elsewhere. Typical boat shows take place in large convention centers, and though there are ample opportunities to board boats, it’s not the same experience as what takes place at the Lake Lanier Boat Show, she said.

“The great thing about this show is it's outdoors and you get to actually experience the boats on the water,” Armistead said.

For those who’ve had their fill of water, the parking area at Margaritaville will lead visitors to the “vendor village,” a designated area full of things to do on land. There will also be live music on the Margaritaville docks along with food trucks and a coffee camper.

LandShark Bar & Grill, Margaritaville’s signature restaurant, will also be open and the site for fishing seminars.

“It’s going to be a great family-friendly event,” Armistead said. “People will have a chance to see not only the boats but have fun learning about boating and fishing.”

There will also be an opportunity for a lucky guest to win a boat. Transcend Roofing System, a Cumming-based roofing service and the lead sponsor of the boat show, is sponsoring the “Crack the Code” contest in which participants have a chance to win a $56,000 boat.

The boat show is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $15 per person and includes parking.