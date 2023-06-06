Juneteenth event marks 10th year of ‘celebrating the past and inspiring the future’

Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day,” is the annual celebration of the day enslaved African Americans learned that their lives were changed forever. Recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, but Gainesville and greater Hall County will be celebrating with an annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17.

“We are celebrating the past and inspiring the future, and how we do things here in Gainesville is always better when we celebrate together,” said event organizer Devin Pandy, a U.S. Army veteran, chaplain of the American Legion Post 7 in Gainesville, vice president of local youth organization The Gentlemen of Gainesville-Hall County, a local youth organization.

“It is important to recognize that Juneteenth is not just Black history, Juneteenth is American history.”