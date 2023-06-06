Juneteenth event marks 10th year of ‘celebrating the past and inspiring the future’

Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day,” is the annual celebration of the day enslaved African Americans learned that their lives were changed forever. Recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, but Gainesville and greater Hall County will be celebrating with an annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 17.
“We are celebrating the past and inspiring the future, and how we do things here in Gainesville is always better when we celebrate together,” said event organizer Devin Pandy, a U.S. Army veteran, chaplain of the American Legion Post 7 in Gainesville, vice president of local youth organization The Gentlemen of Gainesville-Hall County, a local youth organization.
“It is important to recognize that Juneteenth is not just Black history, Juneteenth is American history.”
Juneteenth Celebration
When: 3-8 p.m. June 17
Where: Fair Street International Academy, 695 Fair St., Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/ghcbhsi
Hosted by the Gainesville-Hall County Black Historical Society, the Juneteenth celebration is scheduled to take place at Fair Street International Academy.
According to Pandy, the location was chosen because of the school’s significance to the city’s Black community. Located on Gainesville’s south side, it was once the only school that Black students could attend when it was opened in 1937.
“What better place is there for a Juneteenth celebration?” Pandy said.
Last year’s celebration was the first to take place at the school, drawing upwards of 300 attendees, according to Pandy.
Along with food trucks and vendors, information booths and education displays on Juneteenth and other historical topics will also be set up.
Games for kids will be available, and classic cars and motorcycles will be on display. Live music performances and a parade are also scheduled.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the celebration in Gainesville and Hall County. To commemorate the event, both Gainesville and Hall County officials will be holding a proclamation ceremony to officially declare June 19 as Juneteenth.
Of the upcoming proclamation, Pandy said, “It’s an important distinction that we are excited about and extremely proud of.”
Event sponsors include local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Lanier, the Newtown Florist Club, Gainesville City Schools, the Gainesville Police Department, Tenacious Charities Inc. and Northeast Georgia Health System.