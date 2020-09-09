Hall, Gainesville parks departments taking these precautions in fall rec leagues

Stephen Howard and his son were ready to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Howard, a volunteer baseball coach for the Hall County Parks & Leisure fall league, said he’s comfortable with the plan laid out by the county – which includes coaches wearing protective face coverings at all times – and was excited to get his son signed up to play.

“I just think it’s important to keep them in activities, keep them busy,” Howard said. “It’s just one of those things where it was important for him to play. I asked him if he wanted to play, and he wanted to play, so that’s what we went with.” He said he hasn’t heard any complaints from other parents about the precautions being taken.

Participation in fall baseball is down about 20% from last year, according to Wayne Briscoe, the youth sports athletic coordinator for the north half of Hall County. The sport is the only one being offered by Hall right now, with basketball starting later this fall.