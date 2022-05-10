Stop and smell the flora in some of Hall County's best gardens

Gardening novices and green-thumbed extraordinaires seeking fresh inspiration have an upcoming opportunity to glean from the masters.

The Hall County Master Gardeners’ biennial garden walk is slated for Saturday, May 21, showcasing the possibilities that exist in one’s own backyard.

The self-guided tour features four private gardens designed and maintained by Hall County Master Gardeners as well as two public garden spaces: the Lovett Literacy Garden on Green Street and a community garden at Cresswind at Lake Lanier.

Details on the private gardens and their locations will be provided upon ticket purchase.

Advance tickets can be secured for $15 on the Hall County Master Gardeners’ website, at the Hall County Schools Central Office and the Hall County Extension Office.

Tickets will be available on the day of the walk for $20 at the Lovett Literacy Garden.