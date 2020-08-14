Hall announces plans for youth soccer, baseball this fall

Hall County plans to proceed with youth baseball and soccer this fall, with extra precautions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Practices will begin over the next few weeks, and games will begin the first week of September. Both seasons are set to finish by Nov. 8, according to a county news release. The county worked with the Lanier Soccer Association in creating the plan.
There will be extra time between practices and games for disinfecting and cleaning facilities, and to encourage social distancing, bleachers will not be available, the release says. Food and concession sales will not be available, either. Dugouts and restrooms will be disinfected periodically, and game balls will be disinfected between innings. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
Hall County Parks and Leisure will suspend activities if the Georgia High School Association or Hall County Schools suspends, delays or cancels fall sports, according to the county.
The Hall County Parks Advisory Board approved the sports plan at its meeting Wednesday.
Sign-up for youth baseball is at hallcountysports.com, while sign-up for youth soccer is at lsasharks.com, the Lanier Soccer Association website.
This is one of several phases for the reopening of Hall County government. Hall spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Friday the plan does not yet have a set number of phases or goal date for complete reopening, as officials will keep monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the community and make decisions accordingly.
The Hall County Government Center fully reopened June 22 after closing in March due to COVID-19. County facilities began a phased-in reopening in mid-May.
Several county government services, including vehicle tag renewals and property tax payments, are available through the county website.