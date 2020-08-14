Hall announces plans for youth soccer, baseball this fall

Hall County plans to proceed with youth baseball and soccer this fall, with extra precautions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Practices will begin over the next few weeks, and games will begin the first week of September. Both seasons are set to finish by Nov. 8, according to a county news release. The county worked with the Lanier Soccer Association in creating the plan.

There will be extra time between practices and games for disinfecting and cleaning facilities, and to encourage social distancing, bleachers will not be available, the release says. Food and concession sales will not be available, either. Dugouts and restrooms will be disinfected periodically, and game balls will be disinfected between innings. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.