Gainesville's new skatepark to open in April — if it ever stops raining

The park was designed by Wally Hollyday, owner of California-based Wally Hollyday Skateparks. He and his crew used a community design process and held meetings to hear what local skaters wanted in their new park.



“Hollyday did the original loose concepts. We held public meetings where Wally Hollyday was present and asked local skaters what they wanted in their skatepark. He took those suggestions and turned them into conceptual designs and then we turned those designs into engineered construction plans,” said Whit Alexander, executive vice president for Lose & Associates architecture. The new skatepark coming to midtown Gainesville is soaked with rain on Thursday, March 5. The park is just a little more than a month away from its scheduled opening date, though work remains on the project. - photo by Nick Bowman

The design process started in late 2018 and by October 2019, construction was well underway.

Since the beginning of the construction, the weather has been a huge obstacle with getting the park finished.

“We had to fight with the rain, but we got kind of lucky and it gave us enough dry days so that we could keep control of it, keep working and get done,” Hollyday said. “I was talking to the city constantly throughout the project like, ‘Is there going to be a point if it keeps raining that we finish it in the spring?’ and they were like, ‘We want to try to get it open as soon as we can,’ so we kept pushing through, and it worked out.”

Hollyday and his crew finished the construction of the core park in February, but because of weather the city has not been able to add the finishing touches.

The contractors have been doing what they can, when they can, but recent weather hasn’t afforded many opportunities, according to Mattison.

“The progress had been absolutely fantastic until all this rain started. We were on track and moving right along. We had originally hoped for a March opening of the skate park, but then the aggressive amount of rain we've had over the last few weeks, we’ve been pushed back and are hoping for April now,” Mattison said.