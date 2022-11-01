Gainesville to herald the holidays with jingling, mingling and Lighting of the Chicken

In Gainesville, the holidays don’t start with turkey, but with chicken.

Esteemed the Poultry Capital of the World, Gainesville heralds the season with one of its quirkiest (albeit befitting) events: Jingle Mingle and the Lighting of the Chicken.

The handcrafted 25-foot, 1,500-pound metal fowl sits atop Main Street Market at the intersection of Main and Spring streets, where it was installed nearly 20 years ago.

Although the chicken has changed over time, having been dismantled and rebuilt in 2017 due to rust and age, it remains a beloved fixture in all seasons and the centerpiece one of Northeast Georgia's most far-out holiday traditions.