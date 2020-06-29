Gainesville brings back First Friday concerts and Food Truck Fridays, with a few precautions

Downtown Gainesville is kicking off its First Friday concert on Aug. 7 with Fly Betty, a North Georgia favorite. The free event will last from 7-10 p.m. on the Roosevelt Square by the Hall County Courthouse.



Nicole Ricketts, Gainesville Main Street Manager, said the city has taken extra steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the event, including regulating access to the dance floor in front of Fly Betty. People who enter the roped off space will have their temperatures taken with a no-contact thermometer.

“We should be able to get people in and out quickly, and monitor people so it doesn’t get super crowded,” Ricketts said. “I think it’s fun for a party band to have the interaction with them on the stage.”

Those who don’t feel comfortable in a public space can view the Fly Betty concert live via Downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page. Ricketts asks community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are displaying signs of illness to not attend.