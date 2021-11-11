Flowery Branch farmers market kicking off winter season

Market days are here again — or at least they will be, starting Thursday, Nov. 18 in Flowery Branch.

The city’s farmers market is kicking off its winter season, hosting markets at 5410 W. Pine St. every first and third Thursday through April.

According to the city’s downtown events and public information officer Renee Carden, this season’s market is ripe with locally grown winter produce, homemade goods and other pantry staples to keep your hospitality nice and warm through the winter months.

Shoppers who frequented the summer farmers market will see some familiar faces among the sea of vendors this season, Carden said. Alongside seasonal greens and veggies, local farm-fresh eggs, sausage, beef, gourmet mushrooms, roasted coffee beans, elderberry syrup, handmade tote bags and jewelry and skincare items comprise the market’s inventory.

“This is your one-stop shop for all your regularly used items,” Carden said.

According to Carden, live music, fire pits and s’mores may also become fixtures of the winter market season.

In February, the market will move from the City Hall lawn to its new home inside an open-air pavilion behind the historic train depot — the fulfillment of a 10-year-old dream to create a permanent structure for recurring farmers markets, according to Carden.

“The city had a vision to create more gathering places downtown, and this is the start of that,” Carden said, adding that the city aims to revive its block parties, which were stalled by the pandemic, in May along with its annual car show and other springtime events.

For more information on the winter farmers market and its vendors, visit www.flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com.