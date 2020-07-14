Explore sunflower fields and take home a bouquet at Jaemor Farms this weekend

Vibrant flowers of yellow, purple, pink and red dance over nearly 4 acres of Jaemor Farms, beckoning people to take photos and pick their own bouquets.
The farm’s Alto location is hosting its last U-Pick Flower Daze of the season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18 and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Admission closes at 5 p.m. both days.
Visitors have the option of spending $5 to walk through the fields to take photos or $8 to explore and fill a 64-ounce cup with hand-picked flowers.
Carli Echols Jones, Jaemor agritourism and marketing coordinator, said the farm’s crew planted the flowers in May so visitors could take full advantage of the blooms during the summer. This year marks the second time Jaemor has offered U-Pick flowers.
Patrons can expect to see large fields of sunflowers and zinnias, and a smaller selection of dahlias, all of which can be added to buyers' bouquets.
“We have so much acreage,” Jones said, noting the farm’s ample space for social-distancing. “It’s a great opportunity for families to be out on their own and not have to be in a crowd.”
Instead of transporting groups on hayride vehicles to the flowers, Jones said the farm is asking people to walk along a clearly marked path to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors in each field.
People can pay for their tickets in the open-air pavilion to the right of the market.
“We encourage all ages to come out,” Jones said. “We’re taking precautions to make it a safe and fun environment for everyone.”
Those who miss this summer’s U-Pick event can still return in the fall for the next round of seasonal blossoms.
To stay up-to-date with U-Pick schedule changes, Jones recommends following Jaemor Farms on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. People can only pay for admission on-site. Children 2 years and younger are free with a paid adult. Pets are not allowed in the U-Pick fields.
Jaemor Farms is located at 5340 Cornelia Highway in Alto, about half a mile southwest of Tribble Gap Road. For more information, visit jaemorfarms.com.
U-Pick Flower Daze
What: Flower picking and photo opportunities at Jaemor Farms
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18; 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19
Where: Jaemor Farms, 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto
How much: $5 for general admission; $8 for admission and pick-your-own flowers