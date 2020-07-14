Explore sunflower fields and take home a bouquet at Jaemor Farms this weekend

Vibrant flowers of yellow, purple, pink and red dance over nearly 4 acres of Jaemor Farms, beckoning people to take photos and pick their own bouquets.

The farm’s Alto location is hosting its last U-Pick Flower Daze of the season from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18 and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Admission closes at 5 p.m. both days.

Visitors have the option of spending $5 to walk through the fields to take photos or $8 to explore and fill a 64-ounce cup with hand-picked flowers.

Carli Echols Jones, Jaemor agritourism and marketing coordinator, said the farm’s crew planted the flowers in May so visitors could take full advantage of the blooms during the summer. This year marks the second time Jaemor has offered U-Pick flowers.

Patrons can expect to see large fields of sunflowers and zinnias, and a smaller selection of dahlias, all of which can be added to buyers' bouquets.

“We have so much acreage,” Jones said, noting the farm’s ample space for social-distancing. “It’s a great opportunity for families to be out on their own and not have to be in a crowd.”