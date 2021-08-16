Drag show coming soon to this Gainesville brewery

Local drag queens are bringing a night of music, comedy and glamor to Gainesville with the Beers N’ Babes Show.
The drag performance will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Left Nut Brewing Co. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The show is for those 21 and up.
The evening’s event will be led by six performers from A Lott to Love Events, a drag entertainment company based in Northeast Georgia. Before the two-hour show from 7:15-7:45 p.m., people will be able to meet the drag queens and take photos. During the show, there will be music, comedy and live interaction with the crowd.
Pap Datta, owner of LNB, said he jumped on the opportunity to host the performance after being approached by the company. Datta said the event will be the first publicly promoted drag show. to be held in Gainesville.
“As far as I know, it is,” he said. “We thought it was a great novelty and something that would be entertainingly different that you don’t get in Gainesville. I think from the reaction from clients who have seen our posters at the brewery, they’re all very excited about it.”
Datta said the show will have an attendance cap of 150 people. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 by visiting eventbrite.com or bought for $20 at the door.
Instead of picking up drinks at the bar, Datta said the brewery’s staff will offer table service to not disrupt the performance.
The co-owner of A Lott to Love Events, who goes by her stage name, Mona Lott, said she is excited to bring the show to Gainesville, where she lives.
“There’s such a huge need for something like this there (in Gainesville), something that’s a little more open and friendly to the LGBTQ community,” Lott said. “I’m hoping this will go over really well, and I'd love to keep doing this.”
