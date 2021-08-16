Drag show coming soon to this Gainesville brewery

Local drag queens are bringing a night of music, comedy and glamor to Gainesville with the Beers N’ Babes Show.



The drag performance will kick off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Left Nut Brewing Co. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The show is for those 21 and up.

The evening’s event will be led by six performers from A Lott to Love Events, a drag entertainment company based in Northeast Georgia. Before the two-hour show from 7:15-7:45 p.m., people will be able to meet the drag queens and take photos. During the show, there will be music, comedy and live interaction with the crowd.