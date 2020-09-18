Dahlonega’s Gold Rush Days is the latest festival canceled by the pandemic

Each October, the Dahlonega festival attracts thousands of visitors, who gather to celebrate the city’s 1828 discovery of gold. Attendees come together in the Historic Dahlonega Square to revel in the hundreds of craft exhibitors, as well as food vendors, live music and other family-friendly activities.



“Our hearts are heavy with the burden of knowing how the community will react to the news,” the release stated. “We know some will applaud the decision, and others will denounce our actions. Whatever your position, please know we truly understand the frustration and we fought as hard as we could and will continue to fight for our community.”

The Gold Rush Days event organizers’ statement on the cancellation was met with mixed reactions on social media.

The event’s hosts said they gathered information from partners at the Northeast Georgia Health System, local schools, government departments and other festival organizers to help them weigh their decision.

The organizers said that, after prayer, careful planning and observing the state of the pandemic, they concluded there was no safe way to carry on the event, especially since it draws large crowds.

“One-by-one we saw the struggle of other festivals cancelling,” the released stated. “I am sure you have seen the list of cancellations spanning all across Georgia. We have been planning to have the event right up until this last moment and despite our efforts, the time has come to bow out.”