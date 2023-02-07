Cyclists across the state are riding through Gainesville this summer. Here's why

The 400-mile excursion begins in Clayton with an overnight stop in Clarkesville Sunday, June 4, bringing an estimated 1,500 cyclists through Gainesville June 5 for overnight rest and recuperation at the Civic Center.



According to the city, part of the route through Gainesville appears to follow the Highlands to Islands trail system.

From Gainesville, the cyclists will travel south toward the end of the road in Augusta, where the ride concludes June 10.

Covering roughly 55 miles per day with a midweek layover in Braselton, the route takes cyclists through some of Georgia’s best features, according to BRAG, from charming towns to picturesque lakes and back roads.

This year’s route, the organization said, is designed to showcase “the diverse beauty of Georgia’s lakes and provide a challenging yet rewarding experience for cyclists of all skill levels.”

Gainesville Tourism Director Robyn Lynch is particularly excited to share the city’s growth, development and opportunities for exploration with this year’s Big BRAG Ride participants.

“City of Gainesville leadership has been hard at work to enhance visitors’ experience, whether they view Gainesville as home, a new or favorite destination to explore,” Lynch said in a news release. “We intend to do everything we can to ensure cyclists enjoy their stay by pointing them in the direction of Gainesville’s most popular restaurants, tasting rooms, retailers and attractions. We know Gainesville is just one of several host communities along their journey, but we want to be the one they come back to with their friends and family in tow.”

Similarly, Mayor Sam Couvillon said he’s proud to see Gainesville crop up on BRAG’s radar.

“As an elected official, you’re always proud of the community you serve,” Couvillon stated. “But to see others value it — and for the same reasons you value it — provides affirmation that the city’s best efforts to steer this community in the right direction are not only being realized, but noticed.”

The city said it plans to promote the Gainesville route through its social media channels “so the public can show support and witness BRAG cyclists in action.” For updates, follow @ExploreGainesvilleGA, @GainesvilleGeorgiaGovernment and @GainesvilleParksandRec on Facebook.