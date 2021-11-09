Cravin’ bacon? Downtown Braselton has a cure

Visitors to downtown Braselton will have something to squeal about on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Named the state’s “Best Creative New Event for 2020” by the Georgia Downtown Association, the Cravin’ Bacon Walk returns to the historic downtown streets from 4-9 p.m., widening the avenue for visitors to wrap up — or kick-start — their holiday shopping and satisfy their hankering for pork.

According to downtown assistant Jessica Payne, 17 businesses are participating in the event, hosting trough stops where walkers can pig out on an assortment of “bacon bites” — candied bacon, bacon-flavored cupcakes, bacon dips and other appetizers.

The walk begins at the Community Room, Police & Municipal Court building, located at 5040 Highway 53 in Braselton.

Tickets are available online now and are selling fast, according to Payne. Of the 200 allotted tickets, 125 are general admission “Squealer” tickets and 75 are VIP (Very Important Pig), granting exclusive access to a private bourbon tasting — which, apparently, bacon cravers are hog wild about, as Payne said only a handful of the VIP tickets are left. To secure one, the walker must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at check-in.

Squealers and Important Pigs alike will be eligible for a bacon-themed gift basket drawing, which will be held the following day.

Organized last year to support local businesses affected by the pandemic and fundraise for the Braselton Downtown Development Authority, the event aims to appeal to “both sides of the aisle,” as downtown Braselton’s chocolate- and wine-themed walks have been heavily traveled by female connoisseurs.

“What better way to do that than with bacon and bourbon?” Payne said. “Everybody loves bacon in one form or another.”

Whether walkers are local to the area or just craving bacon and passing through, Payne hopes they’ll discover something new in downtown Braselton.

“Every time we do one of our walks, we hear people say, ‘I didn’t realize all of these businesses were downtown,’” Payne said. “We tend to get tunnel vision, visiting the same shops and restaurants. This event gives people a reason to explore more of downtown.”

For more information, visit https://www.visitbraselton.com/post/cravin-bacon-walk.