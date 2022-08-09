Find your new favorite wine and charcuterie pairing at this upcoming expo

According to Cork It owner Roland Stanley, the event features six North Georgia vendors each bringing about five different wines to pair with charcuterie meats and cheeses.

Presale tickets can be purchased now for $25, or at the door for $30. Each ticket affords five 3-ounce tastings. Guests will be able to buy additional tastings if they so desire, Stanley said.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to bring everyone together (and) try some really great wines. Every distributor carries different wines, because they all have different labels that they’re allowed to carry. So, it’s just going to provide such a huge variety; there’s going to be so many different wines.”

Live music will be provided by duo Malachi Mills and Logan Simmons.

Cork It also houses a wine club through which members receive three bottles of wine and a tasting event every month for $65.

While the club has garnered a good deal of interest, Stanley said Cork It has also garnered feedback from consumers who are keen on the idea but not necessarily ready to sign up. For this subgroup, the wine expo was designed to be “a more open-door public tasting,” according to Stanley.