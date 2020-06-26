Chicopee parade, live music and fireworks canceled

Independence Day festivities in the Chicopee community of Gainesville, including the parade and Honoring Freedom event, have been canceled.

“With the rise of COVID-19 and other venues having already canceled their July Fourth celebrations, we will be doing the same for 2020,” Clyde Self, pastor of Chicopee First Baptist, said.



The church had planned to host live music and a firework show from 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday, on its field.

Mallory Pendleton, president of the Association of Chicopee Village Residents, said the cancellation of the July Fourth evening parade was also due to the pandemic.

“After we (association’s board) thought about it, we don’t want to encourage a gathering at this time,” Pendleton said. “We’re trying to be sensitive to the situation. In Chicopee Village we have quite a large amount of elderly community members.”

Northeast Georgia cities and locations with canceled July Fourth events include Oakwood, Braselton, Helen, Demorest, Vogel Park and the Mall of Georgia in Buford.



Both downtown Braselton and the American Legion Post 7 in Gainesville have decided to postpone their July Fourth events to Labor Day weekend.