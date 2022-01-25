Celebrate your sweetheart (or your gal pals) with these Valentine’s cruises

Fellas, what if someone told you there was a way to knock the pressure off finding the perfect gift for your valentine? (Assuming you’re aware the big day is mere weeks away.)

Cue Lanier Boat Charter’s non-televised, comparably romantic version of "The Love Boat."

Whether it’s new flames you’re fanning or old ones you’re reigniting, the inaugural Valentine’s Weekend Couples Sunset Cruise presents four opportunities to woo your sweetheart by candle- and firelight.

On board, couples will be treated to complimentary champagne and charcuterie, chocolates, roses, fire pits and fixings for s’mores — and an opportunity to slow dance to one or two of “their songs” comprising the background music, which couples will provide beforehand along with at least 10 photos for a special slideshow.



The intimate two-hour voyage is intended to be the pre-game to a Valentine’s dinner rather than the night’s main event, according to Capt. Tom Stepnowski, owner of Lanier Boat Charter.

“I approach this from (the perspective of) the guy in the couple — he’s always responsible for gifts and showing his affection,” Stepnowski said. “I know it works in the opposite way, too, but I always think the guy has a little more pressure for Valentine’s Day. We try to make it easy for the guy by doing a lot of the shopping.”



Purchasing the tickets, however, Stepnowski has left in the gentleman’s hands. Tickets are available online and limited to 15 couples per cruise, which departs from Safe Harbor Aqualand at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11-14.

Stepnowski said he anticipates tickets will sell out by Feb. 5 and encourages would-be passengers to act fast.