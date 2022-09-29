Craving corn? This fall-time destination is open for the season in South Hall

Located off Exit 8 on Interstate 985 at the intersection of Friendship and Hog Mountain roads, the 5-acre maze was ranked among the 33 best corn mazes in the United States by Country Living magazine three years in a row.



Now entering into its 14th season, the Buford Corn Maze will be open through Nov. 13.

CEO and founder Rodney Miller said his visions for a corn maze started 20 years ago.

“I grew up on a farm in southern Illinois and always had a vision of starting an agritourism business back home to promote farming,” he said. “Once I moved to the metro Atlanta area I thought that this would be the perfect place to finally start.”

Miller and his wife, Kendra, partnered with two close friends, co-owners Jerome and Tina Beggs “to promote an appreciation and education of American rural life through the Buford Corn Maze,” according to its website.