There’s plenty on this week’s calendar, including a trivia night at NoFo Brew Co, Gainesville, an hour of fun and community at the Hall County Library’s Special Needs Social Hour, a few farmers markets, a day of racing excitement, Lake Lanier’s 2024 Beach Bash, an opportunity to become a River Forks Park explorer and a night of music with the highly unique and highly entertaining band Gangstagrass at the Smithgall Arts Center.