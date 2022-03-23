9 places to hunt for Easter fun in Hall County

Hippity-hoppity, Easter’s on its way — you know the lyrical spiel. While the day itself is still a few weeks off, you don’t have to wait for Peter Cottontail to get a basket full of Easter joy. These events in and around Gainesville are flaunting their own share of eggs and entertainment to tide you over.
First Kids Easter Egg Hunt
The Gainesville First United Methodist Church children’s ministry invites families for an afternoon packed with egg hunts, face painting and bounce houses. Hunting kicks off at 1 p.m. at the playground for children 3 and younger, 1:25 p.m. on the grass outside the chapel for first and second graders, 1:50 p.m. at the playground for pre-K and kindergarteners and 2:15 p.m. on the grass for third, fourth and fifth graders.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27
Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
More info: gfumc.com/add-events/easter-egg-hunt
Flowery Branch Farmers Market
Families may need an extra basket for the Flowery Branch Farmers Market — one for the locally sourced goods they’ll be taking home and another for the Easter egg hunt hosted by Hillwood Realty slated to commence at 4:30 p.m.
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: 5410 Pine St., Flowery Branch
More info: facebook.com/FarmersMarketFloweryBranch
Resurrection Easter Egg Hunt
Chicopee Baptist Church invites families to its grounds for a communitywide Easter egg hunt.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 13 First St., Gainesville
More info: chicopeebaptistchurch.com/calendar
Lula Easter Car Hop
Liberty Baptist Church in Lula is giving an Easter-y spin to trunk-or-treat. Guests are invited for a free lunch, crafts and games.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 7439 W. County Line Road, Lula
More info: facebook.com/LibertyBCFamily
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunters of all ages can fill their baskets at Gainesville’s First Church of the Nazarene community Easter egg hunt. The day’s events include food, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, sand art, a photo booth and the story of Easter.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 1301 Otila Drive, Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/gainesvillenaz
Gainesville Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt is returning to the Midland Greenway for children ages 10 and younger.
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville
More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events
Easter in the Neighborhood
Want a photo op with the elusive Easter Bunny and a chance to pet some baby farm animals? Look no further than Interactive Neighborhood for Kids. Crafts and candy will be on hand, too. Child and adult INK members can join the fun for $7 and $5, respectively. Non-member fees are $15 for children and $9 for adults. Admission is free for children younger than 2.
When: 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 11
Where: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville
To register: Call 770-536-1900 by April 7
More info: inkfun.org/events
First Baptist Easter Egg Hunt
First Baptist Church of Gainesville will continue its observance of Holy Week with an Easter egg hunt on the front lawn.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16
Where: 751 Green St. NW, Gainesville
More info: fbcgainesville.org/event/easter-egg-hunt
Easter Egg Hunt and Cookout
New Hope United Methodist Church in Gainesville promises an afternoon of food, crafts, family fun and egg hunts for all ages during its Easter egg hunt and cookout event.
When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: 4815 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
More info: facebook.com/NewHopeUMCGainesville
