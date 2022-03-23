9 places to hunt for Easter fun in Hall County

First Kids Easter Egg Hunt

The Gainesville First United Methodist Church children’s ministry invites families for an afternoon packed with egg hunts, face painting and bounce houses. Hunting kicks off at 1 p.m. at the playground for children 3 and younger, 1:25 p.m. on the grass outside the chapel for first and second graders, 1:50 p.m. at the playground for pre-K and kindergarteners and 2:15 p.m. on the grass for third, fourth and fifth graders.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27

Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: gfumc.com/add-events/easter-egg-hunt

Flowery Branch Farmers Market

Families may need an extra basket for the Flowery Branch Farmers Market — one for the locally sourced goods they’ll be taking home and another for the Easter egg hunt hosted by Hillwood Realty slated to commence at 4:30 p.m.

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: 5410 Pine St., Flowery Branch

More info: facebook.com/FarmersMarketFloweryBranch

Resurrection Easter Egg Hunt

Chicopee Baptist Church invites families to its grounds for a communitywide Easter egg hunt.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: 13 First St., Gainesville

More info: chicopeebaptistchurch.com/calendar

Lula Easter Car Hop

Liberty Baptist Church in Lula is giving an Easter-y spin to trunk-or-treat. Guests are invited for a free lunch, crafts and games.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: 7439 W. County Line Road, Lula

More info: facebook.com/LibertyBCFamily

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Egg hunters of all ages can fill their baskets at Gainesville’s First Church of the Nazarene community Easter egg hunt. The day’s events include food, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, sand art, a photo booth and the story of Easter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: 1301 Otila Drive, Gainesville

More info: facebook.com/gainesvillenaz

Gainesville Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s annual Easter egg hunt is returning to the Midland Greenway for children ages 10 and younger.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville

More info: gainesville.org/316/Special-Events

Easter in the Neighborhood

Want a photo op with the elusive Easter Bunny and a chance to pet some baby farm animals? Look no further than Interactive Neighborhood for Kids. Crafts and candy will be on hand, too. Child and adult INK members can join the fun for $7 and $5, respectively. Non-member fees are $15 for children and $9 for adults. Admission is free for children younger than 2.

When: 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 11

Where: 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville

To register: Call 770-536-1900 by April 7

More info: inkfun.org/events

First Baptist Easter Egg Hunt

First Baptist Church of Gainesville will continue its observance of Holy Week with an Easter egg hunt on the front lawn.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16

Where: 751 Green St. NW, Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org/event/easter-egg-hunt

Easter Egg Hunt and Cookout

New Hope United Methodist Church in Gainesville promises an afternoon of food, crafts, family fun and egg hunts for all ages during its Easter egg hunt and cookout event.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: 4815 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville

More info: facebook.com/NewHopeUMCGainesville

