7 waterfalls about an hour from Gainesville

Amicalola Falls

If you’re a waterfall chaser, you’ve most likely already visited this one. But, for those who haven’t seen what is considered one of the seven natural wonders of Georgia, this beauty is worth the trip. As the highest waterfall in the state, people flock to Amicalola Falls each year to gaze at its 729 feet of flowing wonder. The Cherokee name of the natural feature translates to "tumbling waters."

People can take the East Ridge Loop Trail to the crest of Amicalola Falls. This 2-mile round-trip hike is moderate, kid-friendly and a little rocky. Hikers must ascend around 600 stairs to make it to the top of the falls. The trailhead is at the Amicalola Falls State Park visitor center.

Where: 418 Amicalola Falls State Park Road, Dawsonville

Hike: 2 miles, round trip

Parking fee: $5

Anna Ruby Falls

Thundering in the heart of Chattahoochee National Forest, Anna Ruby Falls is a majestic site among the cliff face and lush vegetation of the forest. Curtis Creek plummets 153 feet and York Creek 50 feet to form the twin waterfalls. The hike to the waterfall is an easy one at less than a mile of paved and stroller-friendly trail.

Where: 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Road, Helen

Hike: Less than a mile, round trip

Parking fee: $5

DeSoto Falls

Visitors can hike the 2-mile round-trip DeSoto Falls Trail near Helen to find a pair of waterfalls shaded by a forest. The trek is fairly easy and kid-friendly. The hike begins in a paid parking area. The waterfalls’ names were inspired from a legend that claims a piece of armor was found near the falls. According to the story, the armor belonged to Hernando DeSoto or one of his fellow explorers who were alive in the mid-1500s.

Where: 18365 U.S. Highway 129, Cleveland

Hike: 2 miles, round trip

Parking fee: $3