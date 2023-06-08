6 free activities to do with the kids this summer

Check out your local library

From Preschool Storytime and Toddler Storytime to family fun nights and STEAM activities, the Hall County Library System calendar is full of free things to do this summer.

For a full calendar of events at all five branches, visit the library system’s website.

Blackshear Place

Where: 2927 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

Hours: Temporarily closed for renovations

Gainesville HQ

Where: 127 Main St. NW, Gainesville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Murrayville Branch

Where: 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

North Hall Tech Center

Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Suite B, Gainesville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 2-5 p.m. Saturday

Spout Springs Branch

Where: 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Cool off at a splash pad

Tired of your family’s go-to splash pad? Why not test the waters at the handful of others around Hall County? Some of them require a small fee, but these three don’t cost a penny:

Braselton Park

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Where: 115 Harrison St., Braselton

Butler Park

When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Where: 1370 Athens St., Gainesville

Laurel Park

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

First Friday Concert Series

It’s not every Friday you get to stay up past your bedtime and dance to your heart’s content on the Gainesville square. Just first Fridays during the summer months. Featuring country rock, country folk and a variety band, the series’ remaining concerts are free, dinner and snack options abound among the various food trucks and surrounding restaurants.

When: 7-10 p.m. first Fridays through September

Where: Downtown Gainesville square

More info: exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts

Ride the Gainesville Trolley

The iconic blue Gainesville trolleys are back on the road with an expanded route. From 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, passengers can hitch a ride at designated trolley stops in the city. The trolleys can accommodate 24 passengers, including those using mobility aids. And, they’re trackable.

When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Where: Continuous routes to/from the Dixon and Glenwood neighborhoods; respective routes from the Main Street parking deck to the Riverside neighborhood and the Chattahoochee Golf Club and Grill

More info: gainesville.org/754/Gainesville-Trolley or Hall Area Transit, 770-503-3333, ext. 2

Summer Storytime

Read, discover and grow with Summer Storytime at the Lovett Literacy Garden, part of the Gardens on Green on the grounds of the Hall County School System's central office building. This free event for preschool through second grade children is set for 10 a.m. every Wednesday in June and July, and includes a nature-themed story and hands-on garden and activities. Rumor has it Hall County Schools’ Reading Rocket will be on site, too.

When: 10 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July

Where: Lovett Literacy Garden, 711 Green St., Gainesville

More info: 770-540-1080, williamllovett@bellsouth.net

Take a walk in the park

Gainesville and Hall County are home to a plethora of parks, community centers and greenspaces for both recreation and leisure. This list includes some of the most popular parks away from the lake, but a full list can be found here for Gainesville and here for Hall County.

Alberta Banks Park

Features: Tennis courts, ballfields and the Field of Dreams, an ADA-accessible ballfield.

Where: 5575 G. C. Crow Road, Flowery Branch

Cherokee Bluffs Park

Features: A 168-acre park with greenspace, streams and trails along the rocky shoals, a small event and meeting space, an amphitheater, pavilion, playground and dog park.

Where: 5867 Blackjack Road, Flowery Branch

City Park

Features: Ballfields, playgrounds and restrooms

Where: 549 Glenwood Drive, Gainesville

East Hall Community Center and Park

Features: 28,000-square-foot multipurpose community center, track, concession stands and restrooms, ballfields, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center, indoor elevated walking track, game room, dance room and community meeting rooms.

Where: 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville

Engine 209 Park

Features: Playground, boardwalk, public art, picnic tables and easy access to a historic train built in 1930 and operated until 1959. The train moved to the Midland Greenway, where the park is located, in August 2021 from its former location, the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street now occupied by Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern.

Where: 878 Grove St. Gainesville

Gainesville Skate Park

Features: Bowls, rails and small covered area for viewing.

Where: 636 High St. W, Gainesville

Midland Greenway

Features: ADA-accessible playground, picnic tables, large grassy areas and access to the Highlands to Islands trail system

Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville

Mulberry Creek Community Center and Park

Features: Community center, dog park, playground, basketball courts, fitness center, indoor walking track, dance and meeting rooms.

Where: 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch

North Hall Community Center and Park

Features: Community center, baseball fields, batting cages, a track and a multipurpose field, two gymnasiums, a fitness center, meeting space, technology center, cafe and activity rooms.

Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville

Wilshire Trails Park

Features: Playground, stream, walking trails, butterfly garden and pavilion