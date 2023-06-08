6 free activities to do with the kids this summer

The good news is school’s out all summer long.
The bad news is school’s out. All. Summer. Long.
Parents, babysitters and guardians in general, if you’re already fresh out of ideas for things to do with the kids, read on — we have a list of fun (and free) activities to add to your summer bucket list.
Check out your local library
From Preschool Storytime and Toddler Storytime to family fun nights and STEAM activities, the Hall County Library System calendar is full of free things to do this summer.
For a full calendar of events at all five branches, visit the library system’s website.
Blackshear Place
Where: 2927 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Hours: Temporarily closed for renovations
Gainesville HQ
Where: 127 Main St. NW, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Murrayville Branch
Where: 4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
North Hall Tech Center
Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Suite B, Gainesville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 2-5 p.m. Saturday
Spout Springs Branch
Where: 6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Cool off at a splash pad
Tired of your family’s go-to splash pad? Why not test the waters at the handful of others around Hall County? Some of them require a small fee, but these three don’t cost a penny:
Braselton Park
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Where: 115 Harrison St., Braselton
Butler Park
When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Where: 1370 Athens St., Gainesville
Laurel Park
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
First Friday Concert Series
It’s not every Friday you get to stay up past your bedtime and dance to your heart’s content on the Gainesville square. Just first Fridays during the summer months. Featuring country rock, country folk and a variety band, the series’ remaining concerts are free, dinner and snack options abound among the various food trucks and surrounding restaurants.
When: 7-10 p.m. first Fridays through September
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
More info: exploregainesville.org/first-friday-concerts
Ride the Gainesville Trolley
The iconic blue Gainesville trolleys are back on the road with an expanded route. From 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, passengers can hitch a ride at designated trolley stops in the city. The trolleys can accommodate 24 passengers, including those using mobility aids. And, they’re trackable.
When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Where: Continuous routes to/from the Dixon and Glenwood neighborhoods; respective routes from the Main Street parking deck to the Riverside neighborhood and the Chattahoochee Golf Club and Grill
More info: gainesville.org/754/Gainesville-Trolley or Hall Area Transit, 770-503-3333, ext. 2
Summer Storytime
Read, discover and grow with Summer Storytime at the Lovett Literacy Garden, part of the Gardens on Green on the grounds of the Hall County School System's central office building. This free event for preschool through second grade children is set for 10 a.m. every Wednesday in June and July, and includes a nature-themed story and hands-on garden and activities. Rumor has it Hall County Schools’ Reading Rocket will be on site, too.
When: 10 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July
Where: Lovett Literacy Garden, 711 Green St., Gainesville
More info: 770-540-1080, williamllovett@bellsouth.net
Take a walk in the park
Gainesville and Hall County are home to a plethora of parks, community centers and greenspaces for both recreation and leisure. This list includes some of the most popular parks away from the lake, but a full list can be found here for Gainesville and here for Hall County.
Alberta Banks Park
Features: Tennis courts, ballfields and the Field of Dreams, an ADA-accessible ballfield.
Where: 5575 G. C. Crow Road, Flowery Branch
Cherokee Bluffs Park
Features: A 168-acre park with greenspace, streams and trails along the rocky shoals, a small event and meeting space, an amphitheater, pavilion, playground and dog park.
Where: 5867 Blackjack Road, Flowery Branch
City Park
Features: Ballfields, playgrounds and restrooms
Where: 549 Glenwood Drive, Gainesville
East Hall Community Center and Park
Features: 28,000-square-foot multipurpose community center, track, concession stands and restrooms, ballfields, tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center, indoor elevated walking track, game room, dance room and community meeting rooms.
Where: 3911 P Davison Road, Gainesville
Engine 209 Park
Features: Playground, boardwalk, public art, picnic tables and easy access to a historic train built in 1930 and operated until 1959. The train moved to the Midland Greenway, where the park is located, in August 2021 from its former location, the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street now occupied by Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern.
Where: 878 Grove St. Gainesville
Gainesville Skate Park
Features: Bowls, rails and small covered area for viewing.
Where: 636 High St. W, Gainesville
Midland Greenway
Features: ADA-accessible playground, picnic tables, large grassy areas and access to the Highlands to Islands trail system
Where: 682 Grove St., Gainesville
Mulberry Creek Community Center and Park
Features: Community center, dog park, playground, basketball courts, fitness center, indoor walking track, dance and meeting rooms.
Where: 4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
North Hall Community Center and Park
Features: Community center, baseball fields, batting cages, a track and a multipurpose field, two gymnasiums, a fitness center, meeting space, technology center, cafe and activity rooms.
Where: 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville
Wilshire Trails Park
Features: Playground, stream, walking trails, butterfly garden and pavilionWhere: 849 Wilshire Trails Road, Gainesville