6 events honoring veterans in and around Hall County

Observed Nov. 11, Veterans Day is an occasion to honor America’s military servicemen and servicewomen “for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
This Veterans Day, a number of events have been organized to salute military veterans in and around Hall County.
Dahlonega Veterans Day Parade
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Lumpkin County Veterans Affairs Committee will host a Veterans Day parade. The route will begin at the Old Lumpkin County Courthouse and conclude at the historic Dahlonega square.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 5
Where: 1 Public Square, Dahlonega
How much: Free
More info: dahlonega.org/event/veterans-day-parade/1437
University of North Georgia Veterans Appreciation Week
Throughout the week of Veterans Day, the University of North Georgia will hold a number of events on its four campuses to honor veterans and veteran students.
To help faculty better understand the difficulties veterans encounter when transitioning from the military to college, a virtual Green Zone workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8. The following day, a representative from Veterans Affairs will be on the Dahlonega and Gainesville campuses from noon to 1 p.m.
From noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 10, the Student Veterans of North Georgia will host a dodgeball game at the Hugh Mills Physical Education Complex on the Gainesville campus to encourage fitness.
To wrap up the week, a roll call will be held on the Gainesville campus quad to honor the service of both veterans and active duty personnel.
When: Nov. 7-11
Where: UNG campuses
How much: Free
More info: ung.edu/news
City of Lula Veterans Day Celebration
The 11th annual Veterans Day Celebration presented by The Lula Bellton Historical Society will feature patriotic songs from Lula Elementary School’s fifth grade class and a guest speaker.
When: 10 a.m. Nov 11
Where: Lula Veterans Park, 6007 Main St., Lula
How much: Free
More info: cityoflula.com
Lakewood Baptist Church Veterans Day Program
American Legion Post 7 will salute local veterans at its annual Veterans Day Program held at Lakewood Baptist Church. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will be in attendance, as well as guest speaker Col. Bill Vance.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 11
Where: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 770-534-7091
Rock Creek Veterans Day Celebration
The Rock Creek Vietnam Veterans is hosting a Veterans Day celebration with Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon as a guest speaker.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 11
Where: Rock Creek Veterans Park, 223 Northside Drive, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 770-561-9273
Believers Concert Band Veterans Concert
The 50-piece Believers Concert Band will pay tribute to veterans and their families with patriotic tunes. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road
How much: Free
More info: www.believersband.com/calendar
