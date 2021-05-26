4 splash pads to visit around Hall County

Looking for a fun way to cool off in this heat? Here are four splash pads in Hall County perfect for kids to have fun in the water.
Frances Meadows Aquatic Center
Frances Meadows offers a large aquatic splash zone for kids of all ages. The zone has interactive features, kiddie slides, drop buckets and colorful rings spraying water from all directions. The play structure is perfect for kids to run around and enjoy the water splashing all around them. For bigger kids, there are two three-story slides that flow down into the pool with a current channel to relax and float in. Frances Meadows also offers an indoor heated pool and competition pool with swimming lanes. Out of the water, the facility has a fitness center and a pavilion with a playground.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday
Where: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Frances+Meadows+Aquatic+Center/@34.3098694,-83.8102157,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88f5ec3b5ec66ad1:0x9af5f39390d971a6!8m2!3d34.3097617!4d-83.8084261
How much: $6 for Hall County residents, $7 for residents outside Hall County
Laurel Park
The park’s splash pad has water spraying up from every direction with a large waterfall splashing down in the middle. Large and small sprinklers are set up for a fun walkway through the water. The pad is also fenced in with several benches on the inside to make sure everyone is safe while having fun. The park also features several playgrounds around the area, an outdoor volleyball court, two baseball fields, a walking trail and a dog park. Benches, tables and grills are set up all around the park. Large pavilions are also available next to the splash pad and playground.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; Noon To 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
How much: $2 per child
Oakwood City Park
This bright blue splash pad offers a wide variety of interactive ways to enjoy the water. Water falls from tall fountains, water shoots out from the ground around the area and buckets of water splash down making for a fun zone to enjoy the water. A small pool and fun animal-themed fountains are perfect for smaller children to play in. Beach chairs are also set up around the splash pad for anyone wanting to relax in the sun. The park also has a large playground for kids to enjoy and a walking trail.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4101 Railroad St, Oakwood
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Oakwood+Parks+%26+Recreation/@34.2278314,-83.8859147,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88f5f3ac267bf119:0xefbbf8f8c8dcc432!8m2!3d34.227827!4d-83.883726?hl=en
How much: $3 per child; free for adults
Braselton Park
This splash pad centers around a tall tube that shoots out water into the air. Several streams of water also come out from the ground in varying heights. The splash pad is located next to the playground and is available for anyone to enter and use. A pavilion is also available to use at any time along with several tennis courts.
When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Saturday
Where: 115 Harrison St, Braselton Braselton Park
How much: Free