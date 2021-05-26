By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
4 splash pads to visit around Hall County
07082020 SPLASH 1.jpg
Travis Sayer, 4, plays in the water Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the new Oakwood splash pad. The splash pad is in Oakwood City Park, which is off Railroad Street in the downtown area. - photo by Scott Rogers

Looking for a fun way to cool off in this heat? Here are four splash pads in Hall County perfect for kids to have fun in the water.

Frances Meadows Aquatic Center

Frances Meadows offers a large aquatic splash zone for kids of all ages. The zone has interactive features, kiddie slides, drop buckets and colorful rings spraying water from all directions. The play structure is perfect for kids to run around and enjoy the water splashing all around them. For bigger kids, there are two three-story slides that flow down into the pool with a current channel to relax and float in. Frances Meadows also offers an indoor heated pool and competition pool with swimming lanes. Out of the water, the facility has a fitness center and a pavilion with a playground.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday

Where: 1545 Community Way, Gainesville

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Frances+Meadows+Aquatic+Center/@34.3098694,-83.8102157,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88f5ec3b5ec66ad1:0x9af5f39390d971a6!8m2!3d34.3097617!4d-83.8084261

 

How much: $6 for Hall County residents, $7 for residents outside Hall County 

05272021 SPLASH 3.jpg
The Splash Pad at Laurel Park is tested Wednesday, May 26, 2021, but won't open until this Saturday. - photo by Scott Rogers
Laurel Park

The park’s splash pad has water spraying up from every direction with a large waterfall splashing down in the middle. Large and small sprinklers are set up for a fun walkway through the water. The pad is also fenced in with several benches on the inside to make sure everyone is safe while having fun. The park also features several playgrounds around the area, an outdoor volleyball court, two baseball fields, a walking trail and a dog park. Benches, tables and grills are set up all around the park. Large pavilions are also available next to the splash pad and playground. 

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; Noon To 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $2 per child 

Oakwood City Park

This bright blue splash pad offers a wide variety of interactive ways to enjoy the water. Water falls from tall fountains, water shoots out from the ground around the area and buckets of water splash down making for a fun zone to enjoy the water. A small pool and fun animal-themed fountains are perfect for smaller children to play in. Beach chairs are also set up around the splash pad for anyone wanting to relax in the sun. The park also has a large playground for kids to enjoy and a walking trail. 

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4101 Railroad St, Oakwood

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Oakwood+Parks+%26+Recreation/@34.2278314,-83.8859147,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88f5f3ac267bf119:0xefbbf8f8c8dcc432!8m2!3d34.227827!4d-83.883726?hl=en

How much: $3 per child; free for adults

Braselton Park

This splash pad centers around a tall tube that shoots out water into the air. Several streams of water also come out from the ground in varying heights. The splash pad is located next to the playground and is available for anyone to enter and use. A pavilion is also available to use at any time along with several tennis courts. 

When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Where: 115 Harrison St, Braselton Braselton Park  

How much: Free

Regional events