4 splash pads to visit around Hall County

Laurel Park

The park’s splash pad has water spraying up from every direction with a large waterfall splashing down in the middle. Large and small sprinklers are set up for a fun walkway through the water. The pad is also fenced in with several benches on the inside to make sure everyone is safe while having fun. The park also features several playgrounds around the area, an outdoor volleyball court, two baseball fields, a walking trail and a dog park. Benches, tables and grills are set up all around the park. Large pavilions are also available next to the splash pad and playground.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; Noon To 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

How much: $2 per child

Oakwood City Park

This bright blue splash pad offers a wide variety of interactive ways to enjoy the water. Water falls from tall fountains, water shoots out from the ground around the area and buckets of water splash down making for a fun zone to enjoy the water. A small pool and fun animal-themed fountains are perfect for smaller children to play in. Beach chairs are also set up around the splash pad for anyone wanting to relax in the sun. The park also has a large playground for kids to enjoy and a walking trail.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4101 Railroad St, Oakwood

How much: $3 per child; free for adults

Braselton Park

This splash pad centers around a tall tube that shoots out water into the air. Several streams of water also come out from the ground in varying heights. The splash pad is located next to the playground and is available for anyone to enter and use. A pavilion is also available to use at any time along with several tennis courts.

When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Where: 115 Harrison St, Braselton Braselton Park

How much: Free