When parents needed it, this child care center stepped up.

When the YMCA Learning Center of Gainesville first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 24, 2020, Cassandra Whisnat said she remembers the excitement of welcoming the facility’s first two children. She also remembers three weeks later when the “world essentially shut down.”



“I truly feel blessed we were able to still serve children,” Whisnat, the center’s program director, said. “As schools shut down, the Y shifted and changed our game plan and served school-age children, and also took in children who were in day cares unable to stay open.”

A year later, the center’s enrollment has reached 40 kids, ranging from infants to 4-year-olds. The facility even expanded its reach, opening a second location in early December inside the former Little House Academy.