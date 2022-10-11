Salvation Army says demand is up 50% but donations are down

The Salvation Army in Gainesville is asking for the community’s support as the number of homeless people and cost-burdened renters seeking help has “skyrocketed” in the past few years.



“We’ve had to turn closets into rooms and other rooms into dormitories because the need is so great,” said Andre Pereira, who has served as the commanding officer at the Gainesville location for the past three-and-a-half years. “The need for homeless services has completely skyrocketed.”

Pereira said they have enough room for 50 people, and they have gone from five to eight staff members since 2020 to meet the demand. In 2020, they served nearly 4,700 people. In 2021, that number rose to around 7,000 — a 49% increase in demand. In the same time frame, the number of meals provided increased from 6,700 to 15,000 — a 124% increase.

In late September, the Salvation Army in Athens had to pause some of its services due to a funding shortfall, according to reporting from the Athens Banner-Herald. The Athens Salvation Army could not be reached on Tuesday.