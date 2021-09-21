NGHS Marketplace event canceled for second year due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Northeast Georgia Health System Auxiliary has decided to cancel its in-person Marketplace event due to safety concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Nov. 4-6, at the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.
Marketplace is an annual shopping event that raises funds for Safe Kids Northeast Georgia — an organization dedicated to the prevention of accidental injuries by providing safety equipment like helmets, car seats, life jackets and more, as well as education in suicide prevention.
“Marketplace is a treasured holiday tradition that we all look forward to each year,” said Katie Crumley, incoming NGHS Auxiliary president. “While we are disappointed to cancel Marketplace again, we look forward to returning to more normalcy in the future and appreciate all our community is doing to support NGHS and our healthcare heroes.”
For more information about the impact of Safe Kids and how to donate, visit the NGHS website or contact the Auxiliary at 770-219-1830.