Meet Jennifer Bero, new executive director of My Sister's Place homeless shelter

“We’re making sure that we’re providing an atmosphere for our residents that is welcoming, that nurtures them, that helps them to get back on their feet,” Bero said.



Since she started in May, Bero implemented a new tool for residents to evaluate where they are based on their housing situation, level of income, education and other factors. The Arizona Self-Sufficiency Matrix is used nationally, Bero said, and it helps women see what their next steps are to live independently. Women can stay at the shelter for up to 90 days.

The shelter has women use the index when they first enter the shelter and then re-evaluate every month to note progress and figure out what they can do in the short term.

For example, one recent resident came to the shelter after being evicted from her apartment and losing her job due to COVID-19, said Amanda Ives, the shelter’s manager.

“(The matrix) really just reflected back to her, ‘This is where I am. This is what I need to do better in being self-sufficient,” Ives said. “It’s easy to see it on paper.”

She addressed some mental health issues, got car repairs done and got certification for her job that helped stabilize her income, Bero said. Each evaluation tends to get better over time, showing residents their progress in a tangible way, Ives said.

The shelter tries to help residents not just by giving them a place to stay but also pointing them to the right community resources or giving them transportation assistance, like the WeGo bus service or a gas card, when needed.

Though the shelter and its resale boutique had to close for some time last year to sanitize due to COVID-19 concerns, the shelter has not had any operations affected by the pandemic since Bero has been there, she said. They are at full capacity, with all 12 beds full and don’t have any reported COVID infections.

“That has been a blessing,” Bero said. “We’ve been able to stay clear of it.”

Bero said she wanted to be able to do work that not only helped people find homes but that had a connection with ministry.

“I wanted to stay in the area of homelessness, because I think that it’s important to really recognize the trauma of homelessness and to help people have a safe place to work through that trauma and get a new start,” she said. “I’m excited to do something in the area of ministry where there’s a little less restriction on ministering to people but still in the same field.”

The shelter is located at 2480 MLK Jr. Blvd. and its resale boutique is at 130 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway. People may support My Sister’s Place by volunteering at the shelter or by buying or donating clothing or other household items at the boutique.