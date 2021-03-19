Know a local inspirational young leader? The Gainesville Jaycees are accepting nominations for Young Woman and Young Man of the Year

Last year, Katie Dubnik, president of Forum Communications, who has served on many nonprofit boards in Hall, received Young Woman of the Year. And, Phil Bonelli, active community leader, banker and motivational speaker, was honored with Young Man of the Year.

Since 1945, the Jaycees have offered the Young Man of the Year award. The organization later began presenting Young Woman of the Year in 2001.

“As Jaycees, we are honored to continue the tradition of honoring accomplished young leaders whose contributions shape our community and whose names will be remembered for many years to come,” Payne Wright, Gainesville Jaycees president, stated in a news release.

Both the Young Woman and Young Man of the Year will be named at the Jaycees’ annual banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.

To view the nomination form and candidate requirements, visit gainesvillejaycees.org/about/projects/young-man-young-woman. People can also request a copy of the application by emailing gainesvillejcs@gmail.com.

Man of the Year nomination forms can be sent to Bonelli at phil.bonelli@regions.com, and Woman of the Year submissions can be emailed to Dubnik at katie@forumspeaks.com.