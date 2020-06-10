How these Gainesville music students are making the world a better place

When Pam Garland challenged her music students to make a difference in their community, she didn’t know what to expect.



Garland has been teaching music through Funderful World of Music, the Gainesville-based business she and her husband Tony run, for the last 29 years, and her spring recitals have always had a theme. For this year’s theme, “It’s time to shine,” Garland told each of her students to find a way to do some good in the world

“I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen, because we were connected but not,” she said. “I wasn’t hearing a lot about what was going on. When I asked them to start sending in their stories to me with pictures and things that they were doing, I was just brought to tears.”

Garland’s 85 students between the ages of 4 and 12 went way above and beyond what she expected, she said.