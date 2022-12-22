How a Buford nonprofit uses pajamas to bring comfort to children in foster care

At Jambos, Black’s team uses “heartbeat language” versus “heartbreak language,” she said, “because where we do sympathize and we can empathize, we believe that when your heart’s beating for something, you start taking action and when your heart’s breaking for something, you can feel trapped like, ‘What can I do?’ When your heart starts beating for something, you move.”



After returning home from another mission trip in 2017, this time to Kenya, Black quit her corporate job and began asking the Department of Family and Children Services, Child Protective Services, local clothing closets and foster parents to identify their most pressing, practical needs.

“Time after time it was, ‘Pajamas, pajamas, pajamas,’” she said.

According to Black, for many children in foster care, the move to a new home can come abruptly with little warning or even time to pack an overnight bag.

“That can be kind of scary,” she said. “It is our heart as a family here at Jambos to bring comfort to those moments.”

In four years’ time, the Jambos has brought comfort to 48,000 children in the thick of those moments.

This year alone, the nonprofit has provided pajamas to 21,000 children, including 3,400 requests that flooded in over a 72-hour period after Jambos went viral on TikTok three weeks ago.

“It puts into perspective how big this need really is,” Black said. “Operationally, we’re doing more than we have ever done before.”