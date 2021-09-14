Here are details about the Food Bank’s annual Empty Bowl luncheon

The Georgia Mountain Food Bank will hold its annual Empty Bowl luncheon at noon on Sept 21.
The event will be held virtually, and superintendents across North Georgia, including Gainesville’s Jeremy Williams and Hall County’s Will Schofield, will participate in the “Superintendents’ Challenge,” submitting a painted bowl for auction to see whose can draw the highest bid.
The live auction will include celebrities such as ambassador to the United Nations and former Atlanta mayor, Andrew Young; Atlanta Braves alum Brian McCann; media personality Clark Howard; comedian Jeff Foxworthy; and local auctioneer Doug Carter — each of whom is submitting bowls of their own for auction.
Visit the website to buy tickets, become a sponsor or bid on bowls.