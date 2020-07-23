Families can pick up free meals for children at East Hall Community Center

Family Support Circle and Hall County Parks and Leisure have teamed up to help children in need of meals during the summer.



Starting on Monday, July 27, families can swing by the East Hall Community Center — located at 3911 P Davidson Road in Gainesville — to grab a free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under. The program lasts for two weeks. Pickup time is from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Elna Poulard, president and founder of Family Support Circle, said the nonprofit will provide extra meals on Fridays in order to tide kids over for the weekend and Monday morning.

Upon their first visit, parents who show up without their children are asked to provide confirmation of having kids, whether a photograph or school ID. No proof of Hall County residency is required. All guests must wear masks when entering the building.

Poulard said her nonprofit, which dedicates its efforts to feeding children throughout Georgia, reached out to community centers in Hall to help fulfill the need of food for families in the area. When the East Hall Community Center responded, they quickly set to work.