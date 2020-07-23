Families can pick up free meals for children at East Hall Community Center

Family Support Circle and Hall County Parks and Leisure have teamed up to help children in need of meals during the summer.
Starting on Monday, July 27, families can swing by the East Hall Community Center — located at 3911 P Davidson Road in Gainesville — to grab a free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under. The program lasts for two weeks. Pickup time is from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Elna Poulard, president and founder of Family Support Circle, said the nonprofit will provide extra meals on Fridays in order to tide kids over for the weekend and Monday morning.
Upon their first visit, parents who show up without their children are asked to provide confirmation of having kids, whether a photograph or school ID. No proof of Hall County residency is required. All guests must wear masks when entering the building.
Poulard said her nonprofit, which dedicates its efforts to feeding children throughout Georgia, reached out to community centers in Hall to help fulfill the need of food for families in the area. When the East Hall Community Center responded, they quickly set to work.
Summer Food Program
What: Free breakfast and lunch for kids
When: Noon to 1 p.m. weekdays, Monday, July 27 through Friday, Aug. 7
Where: East Hall Community Center, 3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville
Who: For children 18 and under
More info: 678-450-1540
“I know there are several communities in Hall County that are in dire need,” Poulard said. “They've been very eager to work with us and support the kids in the community.”
The social service organization, which is based in Stockbridge, prepares all the meals. Some of the food options include spaghetti and meatballs, chicken nuggets, vegetables, fruit and bread.
Poulard said she currently has her sights on opening another kitchen location in Hall to better support Northeast Georgia.
“We’d love to expand our program and serve Gainesville, Oakwood and other cities,” she said. “I know with COVID-19, a lot of parents have their kids at home for a while. I know breakfast and lunch will really help out the families with low income.”
If the community expresses a need to extend the program, Poulard said her organization can offer meals beyond two weeks. When schools start back up, she said Family Support Circle intends to provide a dinner and snack service to children in Hall.
The organization is currently looking for volunteers and business partners to better serve the Hall community. People can donate to Family Support Circle by visiting familysupportcircle.org. For all volunteer and partnership inquiries, contact Poulard at 404-917-9765 or epoulard@familysupportcircle.org.