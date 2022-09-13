Eagle Ranch’s new counseling and retreat center is now open. Here’s how it’s serving families

A new facility is allowing Eagle Ranch to support more children and families.
Eagle Ranch, a Christian nonprofit organization aimed toward helping children and families work through struggles and crises, officially opened the doors to the James W. Webb Wing Center in January.
Located on Eagle Ranch’s campus at 5500 Union Church Road in Flowery Branch, the two-story, 10,000-square-foot lakeside facility is dedicated in memory of Eagle Ranch’s longest-serving board member, Jim Webb, who served for more than three decades.
“Several years ago, Jim would always say, ‘I believe that we've only scratched the surface as to what God is calling us to do at Eagle Ranch,’” Eagle Ranch Founder and Wings Center CEO Eddie Staub said. “He was right, because the residential program can only serve a certain number of children. But with this Wings Center, there's just so many more children, individuals and couples that we can serve beyond equal range, and that was sort of Jim's vision for us to do more. We felt it was only fitting that this building be named in his honor.”
Prior to opening the Wings Center, Eagle Ranch only provided residential services for the children who lived on its campus.
According to Staub, the Wings Center serves more than children and families; it was founded as an expansion of the Eagle Ranch mission to make life better for people in the local community while helping meet their need for mental health services.
“We believe that need drives vision, and … the need that is really become overwhelming for a lot of communities is the mental health crisis. The Wings Center was developed in response to that,” Staub said.
The center focuses on three key services: outpatient counseling, spiritual retreat services and nonprofit consulting, and “shares a Christ-centered mission and a focus on excellence in service that will leave you feeling supported, encouraged and refreshed,” according to the Eagle Ranch website.
Under the direction of Clinical Director for Outpatient Counseling Dr. Dan Sartor, outpatient counseling will be available to individuals of all ages, couples and families, and will address a variety of mental health counseling needs, including trauma, depression, anxiety, ADHD, addiction, spiritual issues, marital distress and family conflict.
As an outpatient facility, clients come for an hour or two a week for counseling services, Sartor said.
“We recognize if we work with a couple that has a lot of distress and conflict in their marriage, they're able to grow into healing and their communication and a conflict resolution (so) that that environment for children can be way better, and the kids will likely flourish as a result of that,” Sartor said. “We're not only serving children, but we know that children are being impacted by the work that we do even when we're working with adults, their families and couples.”
Sartor described the facility as “a tool to do intensive work with couples with families, sometimes individuals or leaders in the community, whether they be business leaders or spiritual leaders, for their enrichment and their healing and their growth.”
Sartor and two other qualified counselors make up the present counseling team, though more counselors are planned to be added to the staff, according to Sartor.
More than 800 counseling sessions have been held at the Wings Center thus far, serving about 100 clients.
Spiritual retreats services are led by the center’s spiritual director Gary Moon, and are geared toward pastors, ministry leaders, corporate executives and clients of the center’s outpatient counseling program.
Staub leads consulting for children’s programs and nonprofits that need help starting or improving their programs and organizations.
Over 50 organizations have so far received assistance from Wings Consulting, and by the end of the year, the center will have hosted more than a dozen retreat programs, according to Sartor.
According to Staub, one way that Eagle Ranch and the Wings Center complement each other is their ability to refer clients to each other.
If a child or family cannot be helped by Eagle Ranch's residential program, the Wings Center may be an alternate option. Or, if a child receiving services at the Wings Center shows a need for residential care, their family can be directed to Eagle Ranch.
“We get 50 to 75 calls a month on people wanting to place their children at Eagle Ranch in our residential program, and we can really only serve a fraction of that number,” Staub said. “So those children and families that can't be served by residential (services), we serve through the Wings Center.”
“We serve families in different ways with each other at the centers, but I wouldn't say it's more or less at one or the other — it just depends on what the family needs and what level of counseling,” added Stefanie Long, Eagle Ranch’s director of communications. “We're going to meet that need in either place.”
In addition to accepting some insurance coverage, the Wings Center has some funding available to supplement counseling sessions for clients whose income level limits their access to these services.
“We want our services to be accessible to help clients when they're struggling to access goods,” Sartor said. “One of the difficult things is affordability, as well as location, so we're trying to meet that need here in a really meaningful and constructive way.”For more information about the Wings Center, or to inquire about an outpatient counseling appointment, visit eagleranch.org/about-us/twc or call 770-967-7170.