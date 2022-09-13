Eagle Ranch’s new counseling and retreat center is now open. Here’s how it’s serving families

Located on Eagle Ranch’s campus at 5500 Union Church Road in Flowery Branch, the two-story, 10,000-square-foot lakeside facility is dedicated in memory of Eagle Ranch’s longest-serving board member, Jim Webb, who served for more than three decades.

“Several years ago, Jim would always say, ‘I believe that we've only scratched the surface as to what God is calling us to do at Eagle Ranch,’” Eagle Ranch Founder and Wings Center CEO Eddie Staub said. “He was right, because the residential program can only serve a certain number of children. But with this Wings Center, there's just so many more children, individuals and couples that we can serve beyond equal range, and that was sort of Jim's vision for us to do more. We felt it was only fitting that this building be named in his honor.”

Prior to opening the Wings Center, Eagle Ranch only provided residential services for the children who lived on its campus.

According to Staub, the Wings Center serves more than children and families; it was founded as an expansion of the Eagle Ranch mission to make life better for people in the local community while helping meet their need for mental health services.

“We believe that need drives vision, and … the need that is really become overwhelming for a lot of communities is the mental health crisis. The Wings Center was developed in response to that,” Staub said.