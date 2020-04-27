Company distributing 225 meals per week to Gainesville police, fire

As a show of support, Boehringer Ingelheim started preparing and distributing meals to officers and firefighters at the Gainesville Police Department and the Gainesville Fire Department.



Boehringer Ingelheim, an animal health business with a Gainesville office on Airport Parkway, normally has a cafeteria staff from Sodexo producing meals for its U.S. headquarters in Duluth.

Mark Bixler, Boehringer Ingelheim’s senior associate director of corporate communications, said the pandemic caused many of the employees in late March to work from home.

“It was a suggestion from some of the people at the site there who thought that would be a good thing to do. We recognize that police officers and firefighters work long hours to serve and protect. We thought the least we could do was offer them some meals to show our gratitude for their service on the frontlines, day in and day out,” Bixler said.

The business has now supplied roughly 800 meals in April to officers and firefighters. The distribution is now up to 75 meals on three days per week, totaling 225 meals per week.

Holbrook said it has been truly beneficial for the night-shift officers “so they can still have a good meal.”

A battalion chief or the police department usually picks up the meals and distributes them to the officers.

“It’s providing some really good meals for all four of the stations,” Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith said.

The meals are packaged so they can be refrigerated and reheated. The cuisine has varied from sesame chicken to Caesar salads to pasta and meatballs.

“Many times, the officers don’t have the time to necessarily go sit in a drive-thru because they are going between calls, so this allows them the convenience to kind of eat a decent meal when it’s convenient for them and when the calls allow them to,” Holbrook said.

Outside of convenience, the meals have also been a cost-saving measure for law enforcement families facing the same economic struggle. Spouses of officers are out of work and/or are taking care of their children at home.

“They’ve gone to being single-income homes, so this has allowed them the opportunity to save money and still be taken care of and still be fed,” Holbrook said.