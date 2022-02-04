‘Communication is the key to success.’ Oakwood police, church using Black History Month to foster positive relationships

The two entities hosted a similar event in 2020 focused on police-civilian relations, which were tensing up nationwide amid the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.



“Tensions were building and, as far as the (mainstream) news report goes, they were dying for no reason,” said Capt. Tal Parden. “So the chief put himself out there. In order for us to have the best community out here, everyone needs to understand us and what we’re about. The law doesn’t see color nor do we. There shouldn’t be any gaps between us. We’re police, we’re human, just like you.”

According to Parden, race-related issues are not prevalent in Oakwood.

“Our community is strong here,” he said. “We want to be transparent to the community — you want to see what we’re doing, just come up here and ask. We’ll tell you. And that’s how we’ve been able to stay out of the limelight.”

Parden attributes these affable relations to the size of Oakwood and its police department — which is considerably smaller than Gainesville and Hall County’s — and the strides made in department diversity since Hatch took the reins in 2019. In three years, the agency has pivoted from an “all-White male department” to also recruiting female, Black and Latino officers.

“We’re trying to make sure that we bridge those gaps everywhere, for every race,” Parden said.

From Ross’ perspective, open and consistent communication with the department and its chief is vital to maintaining unity and respect between law enforcement and the Black community, and as a church, Mt. Zion plays a critical role.

“Communication is the key to success in anything,” Ross said. “To pull a community together, I think the church needs to be involved, because the church has a big voice in the community. Dr. King always used the church to try to bridge the gap in the community — that’s something that should be a continuation, not something that just started and stopped.”

According to Ross, the police department has demonstrated that its officers are approachable and in turn, the church “does what it can to help bridge the gap to make things better.”

“As a church, as a community, we do support our law enforcement, we do support following the rules and regulations of the country and that’s what we teach in our church, that’s what we share with our people,” Ross said.

Ross said his — and by extension, his church’s — relationship with the Oakwood Police Department predates Hatch’s tenure due to his belief “in working with law enforcement (to) be part of something that can have a great impact on society as a whole.”

According to Ross, Mt. Zion has often invited officers on duty to stop by the church for prayer.

“It’s just another opportunity to share and show togetherness,” Ross said.

While the Feb. 26 event coincides with Black History Month, Ross said his church will continue to stand in the gap year-round to wire positive connections between the community and local law enforcement.

“I don’t live in the past, but I do recognize the shoulders that we are standing on, considering what people went through to get us to this point to have an opportunity to say, ‘Look, here we are working together with the police department,’” Ross said. “A faith-based organization working together with the police department — it can happen.”



