Bailey, Moss, named Man, Woman of Year by Rotary Club
ROTARY 02.jpg
Rotary Club of Gainesville President Ron Quinn, Woman of the Year Phillippa Lewis Moss, Man of the Year Jack Bailey and President-Elect Christina Jones. Moss, Bailey and others were honored for their service at the Rotary Club's annual banquet Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Gainesville.
A local architect was named Man of the Year and a community leader was named Woman of the Year at the Rotary Club of Gainesville’s annual banquet Monday, Feb. 12.