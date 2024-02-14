Bailey, Moss, named Man, Woman of Year by Rotary Club Rotary Club of Gainesville President Ron Quinn, Woman of the Year Phillippa Lewis Moss, Man of the Year Jack Bailey and President-Elect Christina Jones. Moss, Bailey and others were honored for their service at the Rotary Club's annual banquet Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Gainesville. A local architect was named Man of the Year and a community leader was named Woman of the Year at the Rotary Club of Gainesville’s annual banquet Monday, Feb. 12.