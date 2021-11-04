6 organizations feeding people in need this Thanksgiving

Local groups and organizations are stepping up to ensure no plate is left empty this Thanksgiving.

Whether you’re in need of a meal or want to volunteer and donate to a good cause, check out these six community meals and drives coming to Hall County this month.

Thanksgiving Food and Coat Distribution

Located in Flowery Branch, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Society at Prince of Peace Catholic Church assists area families in need with rent, bills, housing and groceries. This holiday season, the society is partnering with the Knights of Columbus Prince of Peace Council to bring a drive-thru Thanksgiving food and coat drive to South Hall.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 13, at Prince of Peace Church, the drive will provide around 100 families with groceries to make their own Thanksgiving meal along with Kroger gift cards to buy their own turkey, protein and other essentials for their table.

The drive will also have 240 free children’s coats on hand to distribute to families in need.

“The goal is to try to at least give the people that have signed up the opportunity to have a normal holiday for a change,” said Fred Gehrisch, president of St. Vincent de Paul at the church.

While sign-ups to receive food and coats are closed, Gehrisch said that they are still seeking monetary donations als well as non-perishable food items and canned goods. A list of specific products is posted each week at the church.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

To donate: Drop off donations at 6439 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

LAMP Ministries’ 21st Annual Thanksgiving Meal

Serving the surrounding community in Gainesville has always been a mission at Latin American Missionary Program Ministries, according to Tina Sanders, a longtime volunteer at LAMP Ministries.

This year, they will continue the decades-old tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“We have a lot of supporters and collaborators that kind of come together for this time of year because they kind of understand that the community has come to depend on this for 21 years,” Sanders said.

Drive-thru and walk-thru lines will form at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot adjacent to Triufantes De Jesucristo Church, enabling families to receive a hot Thanksgiving meal free of charge.

Sanders said the ministry expects to prepare 500 individual meals, which will be served until supplies run out. Each meal will include turkey, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, desserts, bread and a drink.

“Our founders, Mary and Ruben Mauricio, they believe in just serving people,” Sanders said. “They believe that everybody deserves somebody that they can lean on.”

For those interested, Sanders said that the group is still in need of volunteers and monetary donations.

When: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20

Where: 794 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville

To volunteer: Visit lampga.org/volunteer

To donate: Visit lampga.org/donate

Thanksgiving Box Outreach

This Thanksgiving, Lakewood Baptist Church is making sure every family in Gainesville is able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their 11th annual Thanksgiving Box Outreach.

This year they will serve Edgewater on Lanier, Linwood Apartments, North Pointe Apartments and Vista Ridge at Lake Lanier, working closely with each complex’s management to determine how many boxes are needed.

Assembled to feed a family of 6-8 people, each box will include traditional Thanksgiving meal items including a ham, pie, fruit, bread and canned vegetables. The church expects to distribute more than 600 boxes.

The church is also working directly with school counselors to provide Thanksgiving boxes for families in surrounding elementary schools including Centennial Arts Academy, Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, Gainesville Exploration Academy, New Holland Knowledge Academy, Riverbend Elementary School and Wauka Mountain Elementary School. Each school is sending information on how to receive a box to its enrolled families, according to Everett.

“Our desire is to be the hands and feet of Jesus to serve those in our community that need some assistance,” he said.

Lakewood currently has enough volunteers to pack and deliver the boxes, but is still seeking monetary donations. A $30 donation will build a complete box.

When: Nov. 20

Where: Several apartment complexes and schools in Gainesville surrounding Lakewood Baptist Church

To donate: Visit lakewoodlife.org/give, click on “Tithes and Offerings” and choose “Thanksgiving Outreach” for the designation, or drop off by mail or in person at 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Thanksgiving in a Box

Comprised of various local churches, Under the Bridge Ministries is preparing for their 10th annual Thanksgiving in a Box for local families in need.

Heather Meyer, the ministry’s executive director, said that they are expecting to pack and send out 500 boxes this year. Each box will include a frozen spiral ham, macaroni and cheese, scalloped potatoes, corn, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie, which will be enough to feed a family of six.

Among other communities in Northeast Georgia, the packages will be distributed at the Melrose Community Apartments in Gainesville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. More than 1,000 boxes will be provided to families in the community where residents have received a ticket to pick up their box. The ministry also plans to host a live worship service and cook out at the complex.

Those who would like to pick up a box are asked to send an email to info@utbministries.org by Thursday, Nov. 19 to receive a ticket.

Volunteers are still needed for cooking, clean up, box distribution and traffic assistance at the Melrose site. Meyer said donations are still needed to reach this year’s goal of $18,000.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: 854 Davis St., Gainesville

To volunteer: Email info@utbministries.org or visit facebook.com/underthebridgeministries.

To donate: Visit facebook.com/underthebridgeministries, send to P.O. Box 153, Flowery Branch, GA 30042 or drop off at 5818 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Good News at Noon’s Thanksgiving Community Meal

Good News at Noon is hosting their annual Thanksgiving community meal for all those in need to stop by, sit down and enjoy a warm meal inside the shelter.

Shelter director Ken Gossage said that they will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the shelter’s dining hall from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. This year, the shelter expects to serve around 100 people.

“Just to enjoy a great meal and fellowship in community with each other,” Gossage said.

While volunteers are no longer needed, the shelter is still in need of food donations.

When: Noon to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Thanksgiving

Where: 979 Davis St., Gainesville

To donate: Call 770-503-1366

M&M Down Home Catering’s Thanksgiving Day Community Feed

M&M Down Home Catering owner Martha Randolph’s goal is to make sure that everyone who needs a warm Thanksgiving meal can get one.

Since 2013, Randolph has been providing hot, homemade meals for those in need each Thanksgiving. What started off as a mission to feed the homeless quickly became a mission to feed those in the community that weren’t able to have their own meal.

This year, Randolph hopes to prepare around 600 meals, which the restaurant will distribute

in a drive-thru format on Thanksgiving Day. They will also be delivering meals to several local nonprofits including Salvation Army and Gateway Domestic Violence Center.

Each meal will include chicken, dressing, gravy, rice, green beans, bread and a dessert.

Masks will be required during the pick up.

Randolph said that they are just getting started and are still accepting donations and volunteers for the event.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: 996 Athens St., Gainesville

To volunteer and to donate: Call 678-357-8248