2021 Emporium at First Baptist Gainesville supports this YMCA project

“We, as an organization, aspire to make sure all of our programs are available to all interested people in our service area, and we wanted to be able to provide quality child care for the North Hall area,” she said.



The YMCA bought the center in December. Staff and board members alike spent months working to renovate, with plans to be up to 85% capacity by summer 2022.

After months of work and planning, the YMCA applied to be a beneficiary of First Baptist Church of Gainesville’s charity emporium shopping event to gain some extra support. When they were chosen as the beneficiary, tears were shed according to emporium co-chair Lynn DeVries.

“They applied to be a beneficiary, so we saw them and all. It was a hands-down yes, that’s who we’ve got to help and reach these people,” DeVries said.

Members of the church’s men's ministry quickly got to work at the facility to place new floors, install a new storage area and repaint the walls. Within six days, the Georgia Pre-K room was renovated.

“It was like a force of nature to watch them work,” Whisnant said.