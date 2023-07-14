Where to find the Midland Greenway's newest crosswalk mural Jeff Almand, of Geveko Markings Inc., heats tiles in a crosswalk mural Friday, July 14, 2023, during the art installation on High Street along the Midland Greenway in Gainesville. The crosswalk art, by artist Beckie Dominick, is the second in an initiative to install crosswalk murals at every intersection along the greenway. - photo by Scott Rogers Pedestrians can expect a more colorful stroll along the Midland Greenway, thanks to the trail’s latest public art installation.