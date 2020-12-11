What school holiday concerts look like during the pandemic

Virtual concerts

Many choral and band directors plan out their concerts far in advance. However, because of the pandemic, Stacie Mavis, Flowery Branch High’s fine arts department head, said they’ve had to keep their schedules as flexible as possible.

Leading up to Saturday, Dec. 12, Mavis’ 125-student choir had rehearsed for an in-person concert in Flowery Branch High’s theater. She carefully orchestrated the event, and planned to have a maximum of 20 students perform for 15 minutes with masks on, then switch with another group. During each of these concert breaks, she said the audience would also change.

Two days before the show, Mavis said she had to cancel it, not only because of absences related to COVID-19 among her chorus members, but because of the schools’ overall virus numbers among students and staff. As of Thursday, Dec. 10, Flowery Branch High reported eight absences of students and staff resulting from COVID-19.

Mavis said she now intends to record her students singing and share the video with their parents before Christmas.

“The main thing behind having the concert — whether you’re in band, chorus or theater — those performances and rehearsals give us purpose,” Mavis said. “And it gives us something to work toward, so I think that’s really important. Even if worst comes to worst and it doesn’t happen, we’ve had a good time making music together and trying to keep things as normal as possible.”

Instead of planning for an in-person show, Lisa Bassett, Chestatee High School’s choral director, recently started a “12 Days of December” virtual concert with her students.

Starting Monday, Dec. 7 and running until Friday, Dec. 18, a video will be posted to the choir’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. each evening.

Each Christmas song lasts a little over three minutes and offers footage of the students performing while separated in small groups. Because they aren’t allowed to sing with masks off, Bassett said the audio for the video was recorded separately while they wore face coverings. When filming, she said the students took off their masks and lip-synced the songs.

“I think they’ve really enjoyed it,” Bassett said. “We’re pushing ourselves in new ways. Everything has gone much better than I thought it would.”