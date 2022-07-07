‘This is still a civil rights era’: Gainesville residents to share stories of desegregation on film

Marcquel Woodard, the director of the documentary, said he has been surprised to hear how some former students talk about the time of desegregation.

“The common denominator between all of these people is they didn’t necessarily feel that they needed to integrate,” Woodard said of those interviewed so far. “A lot of these people — they were reading before they even got to school, and this was during the days of segregation. The community was filled with educators, and they didn’t have the opportunity to go to the store across the train tracks, so it forced us to be in our own neighborhoods.

“Even though we didn’t have the best books, we made the best out of it,” he said.

Directing a feature-length documentary is a first for 25-year-old Woodard, but he has done marketing and video production work for funeral homes, including Wemberly Funeral Home in Gainesville. The film will include interviews and some dramatic reenactments of key events, he said.

“Getting into this movie, it’s opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Woodard said. “It’s made me see this is still a civil rights era. We’re still fighting for the right to be seen as equal to everyone.”

Hutchens, who is one of the historians for the film, was a trailblazer herself. She was one of the first Black students to attend Gainesville Junior College, which later became University of North Georgia, when it began holding classes in 1966.

Hutchens graduated from University of Georgia when there were few other students who looked like her. She earned a degree in education and came back to teach at Fair Street in 1970 soon after desegregation began.

“I’m sure it was different for the students,” Hutchens said. “But by that time as an adult, I was more acclimated, I would say. I don’t remember any terrible incidents or anything as a teacher.”