These Gainesville singer-songwriters are headed to Nashville. Here’s why

“Surreal doesn’t cut it,” the country folk duo wrote to fans and followers on Instagram Thursday.



The deal was made official Wednesday, one year to the day of their first Instagram post as a band, according to Mills.

Mills said the two were discovered in mid-April by Universal’s vice president of arts and repertoire Ron Stuve, who made the trip to Gainesville to hear the band perform for himself at the season’s first Food Truck Friday.

According to Mills, the deal will allow the band to begin songwriting professionally not just for themselves, but other artists as well as The Band Loula continues developing, playing shows and recording new music.

For Simmons, the band’s impending move comes with a tinge of bittersweetness.

“We definitely didn’t expect to move away from Gainesville that fast,” Simmons said. “Malachi has been in the music industry for a very long time; he’s very seasoned in it, and I think he knew this would happen for him one day. I knew it would happen for him one day before we were a band. But as a band … we really weren’t sure that a move to Nashville was in our playing cards yet.

“If you would have asked us our plan before this happened,” she continued, “it was to tour regionally, to keep digging into Gainesville, Atlanta, Athens, Dahlonega, Chattanooga. We still want to do that — it’s not like we’re dropping that ball. Now, our opportunities have wings and we’re able to do it maybe at a better pace.”