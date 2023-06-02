These Gainesville singer-songwriters are headed to Nashville. Here’s why

A pair of recently emerged singer-songwriters are climbing another ladder rung of fame and success.
Malachi Mills and Logan Simmons of The Band Loula recently signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, and their bags are packed for Nashville.
“Surreal doesn’t cut it,” the country folk duo wrote to fans and followers on Instagram Thursday.
The deal was made official Wednesday, one year to the day of their first Instagram post as a band, according to Mills.
Mills said the two were discovered in mid-April by Universal’s vice president of arts and repertoire Ron Stuve, who made the trip to Gainesville to hear the band perform for himself at the season’s first Food Truck Friday.
According to Mills, the deal will allow the band to begin songwriting professionally not just for themselves, but other artists as well as The Band Loula continues developing, playing shows and recording new music.
For Simmons, the band’s impending move comes with a tinge of bittersweetness.
“We definitely didn’t expect to move away from Gainesville that fast,” Simmons said. “Malachi has been in the music industry for a very long time; he’s very seasoned in it, and I think he knew this would happen for him one day. I knew it would happen for him one day before we were a band. But as a band … we really weren’t sure that a move to Nashville was in our playing cards yet.
“If you would have asked us our plan before this happened,” she continued, “it was to tour regionally, to keep digging into Gainesville, Atlanta, Athens, Dahlonega, Chattanooga. We still want to do that — it’s not like we’re dropping that ball. Now, our opportunities have wings and we’re able to do it maybe at a better pace.”
Both Simmons and Mills noted their intentions to “stay loyal to Gainesville” remain the same as the day The Band Loula debuted, and neither of them plan to be strangers to their hometown.
“This is where our fan base is the strongest and it’s building,” Mills said. “Even though we’re moving to Nashville to be full-time songwriters, we’re still very focused on playing shows ( in and around Gainesville) and growing as a band.”
Since the band’s debut show Sept. 28, Mills and Simmons have released two singles and performed numerous shows across North Georgia, metro Atlanta and Nashville.
The pair are set to perform Sunday, June 4, for the first installment of downtown Flowery Branch’s Music in the Branch, and Thursday, June 22, at Blackstrap Rock Hall in midtown Gainesville.
“I think for every artist, it’s always a thought that crosses their mind that you have this music that you believe in so much and that you really fight for … that song to sound incredible and find its home,” Simmons said. “Some songs that Malachi and I have written … have really held a special place in my heart that just kept getting better and better, and I kept thinking, ‘I wish everyone could hear this.’ I’m most excited for people to hear our art and what we pour out.”