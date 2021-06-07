‘These are living masters in oils.’ The Quinlan will soon host a national oil painting art show, free to the public

More than 200 oil paintings from artists across the U.S. and Canada will soon cover the walls of the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville, inviting the public to marvel at the masterful works and even purchase a piece of their own.

As the host of Oil Painters of America’s 2021 National Salon Show, the Quinlan is welcoming people to attend the opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Guests will be able to meet with many of the artists behind the paintings. The exhibit will remain on display, free for public viewing, until Aug. 7.

“It’s truly huge for Gainesville to have a national exhibition of this caliber,” Nairika Cornett, director of the Quinlan, said. “These are living masters in oils. We have already sold pieces before they went on the walls because of the quality of work represented in this show.”