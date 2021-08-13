This retired teacher paints pet portraits in Gainesville

“I just said, OK, enough sitting around — go for it,” Damron said.

Over the past year, the artist has painted pet portraits and held craft workshops for customers.

“I want a place that’s filled with people, where you can come by and have open studio time,” she said.

For custom portraits, Damron asks that people send her several images of their pet, ideally taken straight on, at the animal’s eye level. She said all creatures are welcome, even iguanas.

The watercolor paintings are $150 for an 8-by-10-inch portrait and $200 for the 11-by-14-inch option. People can buy a T-shirt with the image for an extra $30.

All custom painting requests can be done at damronstudios.com. Damron said she will take around a week to finish the piece of art, then send a photo of it to the customer. They can ask for modifications, if needed, before picking up the painting or having it mailed to them.

Damron said many of her portraits are commissioned for those who have lost a beloved pet. As an owner of five dogs and a cat, the artist said she understands the importance of honoring their memory.