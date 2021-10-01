Lady of the Library, other ghosts back at Gainesville branch, according to staff, paranormal investigators

“At one point there was some kind of fire in Gainesville,” Roffe said. “The theory was she was very worried because her husband was battling fires. She goes to the window to look for him.”



Roffe and her team have been conducting research and investigations at the library since 2009 and believe they have also found the presence of a male ghost who can be heard whistling from time to time; a grumpy old entity who likes to hang out in the genealogy section; and a little girl who spends time near the children’s books.

Roffe said voices and sounds from the Lady of the Library and other spirits have been recorded using a variety of equipment. Her team has used an electronic voice phenomenon recorder; something she calls a “boo bear,” which is a teddy bear that has sensors to detect differences in electromagnetic waves and changes in temperature and asks its own questions from a computer generated list; and a rem-pod, which emits an electromagnetic field that if interrupted will beep and light up.

Using this equipment in June, Roffe said her team recorded noises and indistinguishable voices throughout the library.

“It was activitied twice in June at the library while we were trying to make contact with a little girl that hangs out in the children’s section,” she said.

Adrianne Junius, assistant director of the Hall County Library System, said since the library reopened, the staff have also been experiencing unexplained phenomenon again.

Junius said one staff member arrived early in the morning before anyone else and heard a very cheerful “good morning” from behind her. No one was there when she turned to look, Junius said.

Junius said one staff member, while shelving books, saw what appeared to be the moccasin of a Native American. Another briefly saw a woman with an old-fashioned skirt in the courier room far from where any guests would be, she said.

The ghosts seem to have no intentions of leaving the library, Roffe said.

“I have had the ghost hunters tell me that they do not believe that anything has been resolved since we remodeled, and that’s OK,” Junius said.

When the paranormal team came this past summer, Junius said their camera would power off on its own and the batteries would be drained.

“It had drained it so many times that they said, ‘OK,’ and they plugged it into the wall, and I’m just sitting across from it and the camera makes this beeping noise and we looked at it and it had powered itself down,” Junius said.

The Friends of the Hall County Library will be hosting a Dark and Stormy Night Ghost Storytelling event 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the Gainesville branch. The event will include local ghost stories, Native American tales and the findings and experiences within the library itself.