‘It’ll bring a smile to somebody’s face’: Why Brenau is hiding artwork around downtown Gainesville Brenau University Simmons Visual Arts Center's Director of Galleries Gena Robbins paints a small mask Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, as part of a new initiative called Free Art Friday through which the community can give and receive free works of art, no strings attached. Through "art drops," artwork will be placed throughout the campus and downtown Gainesville every Friday throughout October, then monthly from November to April. - photo by Scott Rogers Would-be art thieves can call off the heist.