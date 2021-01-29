How this Lakeview Scout has made the Quinlan Visual Arts Center a more eye-catching destination

This project marks Dylan’s biggest step toward earning Eagle Scout status.



“It’s going to be here a long time,” he said. “It’s rewarding to put in all this effort and see a really cool result.”

Dylan, who is a part of Troop 16 in Gainesville, said he had previously displayed his artwork at the Quinlan’s youth exhibit and felt compelled to make the center even more of a destination.

After reaching out to Nairika Cornett, executive director of the Quinlan, Dylan said he decided to focus on the building’s appearance. His aim was to not only draw people’s gazes to the center, but create an inviting space where people can spend time outside, either walking on the path or lounging on benches.