Gainesville Theatre Alliance names new artistic director

With the latest season underway, audiences may recognize the figure taking the reins of Gainesville Theatre Alliance.
Zechariah Pierce, associate director of the newly established School of Communication, Film and Theatre at the University of North Georgia, has been named Gainesville Theatre Alliance’s new artistic director.
An alumnus of the collaborative program between UNG and Brenau University, Pierce assumes the new role with hopes for “a return to normalcy” following the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in the arts realm.
“I hope to bring back our season subscription model, a revitalized Theatre Wings organization with new membership, more student engagement in our production leadership and continued growth for our beloved theatrical season,” Pierce said in a statement.
Pierce is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts in theatre pedagogy, and acts professionally on stage and screen alike, according to a press release.
As an educator, Pierce’s focus “centers around acting as it pertains to both the live and digital platforms, while also using pedagogies steeped in mask, clown, and physical comedy to teach movement-based techniques,” the release stated.
Pierce’s involvement with UNG’s School of Communication, Film and Theatre will serve to further enhance the opportunities available to students and the community at large via Gainesville Theatre Alliance.
“We discovered during our digital productions of ‘The Tempest and Songs for a New World’ that we had a thriving film department right next door that was eager to continue collaborating,” Pierce said. “This directly translates into more opportunities for our students, but it will also provide more events that are open to the general public.”For more information on Gainesville Theatre Alliance, performances and degree paths, visit gainesvilletheatrealliance.org.